Mergers and acquisitions can get messy if there’s more than a single suitor for a target, but the wheels within wheels of Zee’s case can make heads spin. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was being wooed by Sony and eyed by Reliance, the “strategic group" on whose behalf Zee alleged its equity-stakeholder Invesco was trying to have it taken over. On Wednesday, Invesco, a fund that sought the ouster of Zee’s chief Punit Goenka, named the group in its response, claiming that its only role was as a deal facilitator. The fund also backed Zee’s claim that it rebuffed a Reliance proposal earlier this year.