Think before bandying a baseless GDP figure about

A social media post with a GDP tracker that shows India’s economy having attained $4 trillion in size has found its way to the political arena, with ruling party leaders, including a Union minister, holding it up as evidence of economic success, even as the opposition questions the data’s veracity. With that size, India is shown to have narrowed the gap with Germany and Japan, which India is poised to overtake and become the world’s third-largest economy. Their GDP is pegged at $4.3 trillion and $4.4 trillion, respectively. The figure’s source is unclear.