Third wave alert

Given covid’s unpredictable trajectory, we may or may not be headed for another peak in cases. But the country must overcome complacency. Recent images of revellers at holiday destinations have left health experts aghast. One had hoped, perhaps a trifle too optimistically, that the horrors of our second wave would have served as an adequate warning against careless behaviour. While the country’s pace of vaccination has improved somewhat, the programme still hasn’t covered enough people to serve as a bulwark against a third wave. In short, we remain vulnerable to a covid resurgence. Whether Srivastava’s analysis is on to something or not, it would be best to stay on high alert.

