This wave is ebbing

India’s Omicron wave is ebbing, having peaked at a week’s rolling average of just under 312,000 daily infections on 25 January, about 100,000 less than last year’s Delta-peak. By Saturday, that count was just above 264,000. This is a relief. Together with a moderate toll of lives taken, these numbers confirm an early prognosis that we need not worry quite as much about this year’s pandemic curve. Covid curbs in various places have begun being lifted as the fear of healthcare systems getting overwhelmed subsides. Significant vax coverage, natural immunity gained from viral exposure, and the variant’s gene makeup can all be thanked.