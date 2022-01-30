This wave is ebbing

The lasting effects of ‘long covid’, which can vary vastly across patients as well as the organs infected, still need to be studied closely. These can range from ‘brain fog’ and muscle pain to heart palpitations and anxiety, with some rarer than others

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India’s Omicron wave is ebbing, having peaked at a week’s rolling average of just under 312,000 daily infections on 25 January, about 100,000 less than last year’s Delta-peak. By Saturday, that count was just above 264,000. This is a relief. Together with a moderate toll of lives taken, these numbers confirm an early prognosis that we need not worry quite as much about this year’s pandemic curve. Covid curbs in various places have begun being lifted as the fear of healthcare systems getting overwhelmed subsides. Significant vax coverage, natural immunity gained from viral exposure, and the variant’s gene makeup can all be thanked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s Omicron wave is ebbing, having peaked at a week’s rolling average of just under 312,000 daily infections on 25 January, about 100,000 less than last year’s Delta-peak. By Saturday, that count was just above 264,000. This is a relief. Together with a moderate toll of lives taken, these numbers confirm an early prognosis that we need not worry quite as much about this year’s pandemic curve. Covid curbs in various places have begun being lifted as the fear of healthcare systems getting overwhelmed subsides. Significant vax coverage, natural immunity gained from viral exposure, and the variant’s gene makeup can all be thanked.

For health researchers, however, much work lies ahead. The lasting effects of “long covid", which can vary vastly across patients as well as the organs infected, still need to be studied closely. These can range from “brain fog" and muscle pain to heart palpitations and anxiety, with some rarer than others. Last week, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences sought approval to study severe bone damage observed in a few recovered patients, symptoms of which can show up months after recovery from covid. The pandemic, alas, isn’t done yet {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

For health researchers, however, much work lies ahead. The lasting effects of “long covid", which can vary vastly across patients as well as the organs infected, still need to be studied closely. These can range from “brain fog" and muscle pain to heart palpitations and anxiety, with some rarer than others. Last week, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences sought approval to study severe bone damage observed in a few recovered patients, symptoms of which can show up months after recovery from covid. The pandemic, alas, isn’t done yet Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}