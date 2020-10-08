Threat’s not over

Six months is a long time for anyone to follow a strictly regimented personal life, let alone abide by the harsh restrictions of a covid lockdown. It is no surprise then that fatigue has begun to get the better of us. Masks seem to be slipping off and people appear to be milling around in public places. As our last few official curbs are lifted, Indians may get even more lax. The danger, however, has not passed. If anything, it has grown, with coronavirus lurking even in nooks and crannies seen to be above suspicion.