Threat’s not over

Six months is a long time for anyone to follow a strictly regimented personal life, let alone abide by the harsh restrictions of a covid lockdown. It is no surprise then that fatigue has begun to get the better of us. Masks seem to be slipping off and people appear to be milling around in public places. As our last few official curbs are lifted, Indians may get even more lax. The danger, however, has not passed. If anything, it has grown, with coronavirus lurking even in nooks and crannies seen to be above suspicion.

Six months is a long time for anyone to follow a strictly regimented personal life, let alone abide by the harsh restrictions of a covid lockdown. It is no surprise then that fatigue has begun to get the better of us. Masks seem to be slipping off and people appear to be milling around in public places. As our last few official curbs are lifted, Indians may get even more lax. The danger, however, has not passed. If anything, it has grown, with coronavirus lurking even in nooks and crannies seen to be above suspicion.

So it’s just as well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to shake the country back to alertness. On Thursday, he launched a renewed public campaign to remind people of covid-appropriate behaviour. Its aim is to draw attention back to safety protocols, like staying sufficiently apart, wearing masks and washing hands. These elementary must-dos require reiteration, especially now that the festival season is upon us, and even more citizens may start slackening off. Gatherings are inadvisable. But if the festive spirit refuses to be dampened, then it’s all the more important that our vigil be maintained. Modi’s message should reach far and wide.

So it’s just as well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in to shake the country back to alertness. On Thursday, he launched a renewed public campaign to remind people of covid-appropriate behaviour. Its aim is to draw attention back to safety protocols, like staying sufficiently apart, wearing masks and washing hands. These elementary must-dos require reiteration, especially now that the festival season is upon us, and even more citizens may start slackening off. Gatherings are inadvisable. But if the festive spirit refuses to be dampened, then it’s all the more important that our vigil be maintained. Modi’s message should reach far and wide. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in