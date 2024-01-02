Tight liquidity spells deposit rate hikes
Summary
- The financial repression of savers was untenable and banks must attract depositors as they need money to lend, but the scenario would get complicated if RBI starts lowering policy rates.
Talk has begun of when central banks around the world will start lowering interest rates. Commercial banks in India, however, have been raising deposit rates. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2.5 percentage point hike in its policy rate since May 2022 to fight inflation has been slow to reach depositors, who have only recently begun to get a better deal in real terms.