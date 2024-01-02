Tight liquidity spells deposit rate hikes

The actions of banks are driven by a liquidity crunch. Cash has been tight, especially after large outflows on account of quarterly advance tax payments. A large retail-level switch to other financial assets has also deprived banks of deposits. To meet buoyant credit demand, banks need to attract more deposits. With inflation still elevated, RBI has kept liquidity conditions tight by design; tighter money is expected to restrain demand and help cool price pressures.

