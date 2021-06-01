Even as a debate rages on online privacy, a survey-based report by cybersecurity firm Sophos has revealed just how poorly we might be doing on online safety. India has topped its list of 30 countries on ransomware attacks, with 68% of its surveyed firms in the country reporting an attack in the past 12 months. This, expectedly, takes a huge financial toll. The cost of recovery from such attacks more than tripled in India to $3.38 million in 2021 from $1.1 million in 2020, according to the report.

Sophos, of course, has an interest in alarming us, but these findings truly are. With reports of several companies coming under attack recently, they ring true. While the internet has made life a lot more convenient, it has also made us vulnerable to our personal data ending up in the wrong hands. It goes without saying that all businesses we deal with must do a lot more to safeguard us. Covid conditions have made online transactions a necessity for millions. But the country still doesn’t have a data protection law that could give us a modicum of control over information that we do not want to be misused. We need a legal framework that’s fully in sync with the complexities of our age.

