Tighten e-security

Sophos, of course, has an interest in alarming us, but these findings truly are. With reports of several companies coming under attack recently, they ring true. While the internet has made life a lot more convenient, it has also made us vulnerable to our personal data ending up in the wrong hands. It goes without saying that all businesses we deal with must do a lot more to safeguard us. Covid conditions have made online transactions a necessity for millions. But the country still doesn’t have a data protection law that could give us a modicum of control over information that we do not want to be misused. We need a legal framework that’s fully in sync with the complexities of our age.

