Tighten the vigil

Terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir do happen, given our complex legacy of Partition, though this one comes after a lull. What has made it stand out is the use of drones. In the past, unmanned aerial vehicles have been used mostly for surveillance by terrorists operating from across the border. Sunday’s attack marks the first instance of their use for direct strikes on Indian targets. It has been clear for a while that the region needs reinforced anti-terror vigilance, with the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, Pakistan up to its usual games, and China getting aggressive with its Himalayan designs. New Delhi’s adaptation strategy relies more than just on armed forces. For the first time since its re-organization of Kashmir in August 2019, it has reached out to Kashmiri leaders for talks. That’s good. To squeeze space for terror, stability is crucial and representative politics matters.

