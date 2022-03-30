Tightrope diplomacy

Tightrope diplomacy1 min read . 30 Mar 2022
Russia’s aggression against a country embracing democratic liberties has given the conflict an ideological tone that we just can’t ignore. New Delhi’s tightrope act needs to display empathy for the cause.
The sudden flurry in diplomatic activity is hard to miss. Gabriele Visentin, the European Union’s special envoy on the Indo-Pacific region, held talks with India’s external affairs ministry this week. Now, US deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh, who is America’s chief strategist on sanctions against Russia, is here for talks with Indian officials. Singh’s visit coincides with that of British foreign secretary Liz Truss, to be followed by the arrival of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. Not to forget, China’s foreign minister had dropped by just days ago.
The Ukraine crisis is likely to be on top of the agenda. India’s neutral stance has helped the country maintain equidistance from the West on one side and Russia on the other. But the longer the war in Europe lasts, the harder it will get for New Delhi not to criticize Russia openly. So far, the US-led West appears to have attributed our public stance to legacy compulsions dating back to the Cold War. But Russia’s aggression against a country embracing democratic liberties has given the conflict an ideological tone that we just can’t ignore. New Delhi’s tightrope act needs to display empathy for the cause.
