Tightrope diplomacy

The Ukraine crisis is likely to be on top of the agenda. India’s neutral stance has helped the country maintain equidistance from the West on one side and Russia on the other. But the longer the war in Europe lasts, the harder it will get for New Delhi not to criticize Russia openly. So far, the US-led West appears to have attributed our public stance to legacy compulsions dating back to the Cold War. But Russia’s aggression against a country embracing democratic liberties has given the conflict an ideological tone that we just can’t ignore. New Delhi’s tightrope act needs to display empathy for the cause.