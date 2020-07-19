Opinion | TikTok, a UK app?

If more countries shut out TikTok, it risks suffering a big blow to its business. Shifting its headquarters to a Western capital could help it claim a post-national identity, if not a global one. For this to be convincing, though, it should offer full transparency on its ownership and operations for others to check if it has any discreet links with the Chinese state. Even open governance structures may not be enough. Perhaps its shareholders and management would have to turn suitably diverse, drawn from across the world, before it manages a transition in its image. That could take years or decades of effort. A mere shift of location could be just an eyewash.