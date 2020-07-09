TikTok influence: The great reset

Influencers face other challenges, too. For one thing, alternative platforms don’t all work quite the same way as TikTok. This would force influencers to rediscover how best to create content that plays to their strengths. For example, they may have to pick from a different list of audio-visual filters, often used to add special effects and enhance videos. In some sense, this could be seen as a market reset—a levelling of the field for everybody in the race for online influence. Like all shake-ups, we may see new players—those who adapt better, for example—scramble up the charts while laggards take time trying to learn new ropes. This may not be such a bad thing at all.