TikTok’s American saga may be nearing an end

A winner might have finally emerged in the race to buy TikTok's American operations. ByteDance, the owner of the Chinese app for posting short video clips, has reportedly picked Oracle over Microsoft for the deal. This comes after the Donald Trump administration put pressure on the app to find a US buyer in order to avoid a ban due to national security risks posed by its alleged sharing of American user data with Beijing, charges that TikTok has denied.

Interestingly, it was Microsoft that was seen by many as the front-runner. Microsoft had the wherewithal as well as the financial backing required to carry out the deal. But China last month introduced new regulations that made it difficult for its bid to succeed. The tech-giant had said that to keep user data safe, it would need to take over TikTok’s code and algorithm, which decide what videos users can view. This, however, was blocked under China’s new regulations that restricted the export of key technologies.

Oracle, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped about the developments, and has not spoken about how it plans to ensure data security—the primary reason why the deal had to be carried out in the first place. Of course, Beijing can still create hurdles in the sale going through. But so far, Oracle seems poised to gain. It had previously tried to win a $10 billion contract from the Pentagon for providing cloud services, which it eventually lost to Microsoft. The TikTok deal could, therefore, mark a significant win, helping the company find favour with both the US and Chinese governments. How best it uses TikTok to benefit from its big presence in the American market, however, still remains to be seen.

