TikTok’s American saga may be nearing an end

Oracle, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped about the developments, and has not spoken about how it plans to ensure data security—the primary reason why the deal had to be carried out in the first place. Of course, Beijing can still create hurdles in the sale going through. But so far, Oracle seems poised to gain. It had previously tried to win a $10 billion contract from the Pentagon for providing cloud services, which it eventually lost to Microsoft. The TikTok deal could, therefore, mark a significant win, helping the company find favour with both the US and Chinese governments. How best it uses TikTok to benefit from its big presence in the American market, however, still remains to be seen.