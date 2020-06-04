Opinion | To pop or not to pop

To use or not to? It’s a question people have of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malarial pill, touted as an anti-covid drug. The dilemma has also confronted the World Health Organization, which is reported to have resumed trials, citing the all-clear of a safety review, after having suspended them. A research paper in the venerable Lancet had raised concerns that HCQ could cause cardiac problems and raise mortality risks. But that paper has drawn flak since, prompting the journal to issue an “expression of concern" over its rigour.

The revival of trials seems to vindicate the stance of the Indian Council of Medical Research, which recently reported that HCQ had helped patients in India, although some doctors have alleged that it only works as a placebo. Attitudes toward HCQ seem politically determined. This has been the case ever since US President Donald Trump held it up as a “game-changer" and sought Indian supplies. But whether it’s any good for covid has got clouded by flip-flops within the medical fraternity. This is sad. In the global battle against the pandemic, no consideration other than scientific truth should guide our response.

