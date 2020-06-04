Opinion | To pop or not to pop

The revival of trials seems to vindicate the stance of the Indian Council of Medical Research, which recently reported that HCQ had helped patients in India, although some doctors have alleged that it only works as a placebo. Attitudes toward HCQ seem politically determined. This has been the case ever since US President Donald Trump held it up as a “game-changer" and sought Indian supplies. But whether it’s any good for covid has got clouded by flip-flops within the medical fraternity. This is sad. In the global battle against the pandemic, no consideration other than scientific truth should guide our response.