Too little, too late

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday ordered the Centre and states to transport to their homes in 15 days migrant workers stranded at various places since the nationwide two months-plus lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus was imposed on 25 March. The top court also asked authorities to consider withdrawing cases filed against the labourers under the Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown. The order should come as a relief for the thousands of migrants who are still stranded on our highways as they walk back to their villages and towns with little food or other help. Authorities will now have to ensure proper arrangements are made so that these people are quickly transported and their ordeal ends.

But beyond that, there is not much for the workers to rejoice. The abrupt shutdown of business activities and suspension of transportation led to large-scale job losses, snatching away their incomes and creating livelihood uncertainty in the future. Many of them even lost their lives en-route their treacherous journeys on foot to their homes thousands of kilometres away.

Even for businesses, several challenges lie ahead. As the economy unlocks and operations restart, acute labour shortages are being felt across industries. Millions of workers have already gone back to their villages. Even those stuck in industrial centres may look for the first opportunity to set out for their homes where they tend to have greater social support. As a result, finding workers in industrial centres is getting harder, which is likely to push up operational costs of businesses. One unintended but welcome fallout of this is that higher wages might need to be paid to workers to make them stick around. This should help raise their welfare levels. For now, though, the worker shortage is likely to ail our businesses, which bodes poorly for any prospective economic recovery.

