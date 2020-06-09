Too little, too late

Even for businesses, several challenges lie ahead. As the economy unlocks and operations restart, acute labour shortages are being felt across industries. Millions of workers have already gone back to their villages. Even those stuck in industrial centres may look for the first opportunity to set out for their homes where they tend to have greater social support. As a result, finding workers in industrial centres is getting harder, which is likely to push up operational costs of businesses. One unintended but welcome fallout of this is that higher wages might need to be paid to workers to make them stick around. This should help raise their welfare levels. For now, though, the worker shortage is likely to ail our businesses, which bodes poorly for any prospective economic recovery.