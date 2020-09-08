Toys: Opportunity ahoy!

The government’s decision to deny an extension to manufacturers, importers and retailers of Indian toys for the enforcement of Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) certification may sound harsh, but is no surprise. According to a statement issued earlier, all imported toys for use of children under 14 years of age must have this official stamp of approval.

India’s share of the global toys market is a pathetic 0.5%. IMARC, a market research firm, estimates that organized-sector toy-makers account for barely 12% of the country’s ₹10,000 crore in annual sales. Cottage industries are players too, though Chinese imports make up the bulk of what sells in India. The Centre’s strictness could reduce these inward shipments from a hostile country, especially since medium and small-scale importers may not have been able to acquire BIS certification. In any case, the Union budget of February had raised import duty on toys significantly. But it’s unclear if local manufacturers have been able to make headway so far. Just last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged domestic entrepreneurs to start making toys that could be exported to various markets across the globe.

Regardless of the decision’s impact, stringent quality checks are important in their own right. After all, it’s a matter of children’s safety. The initial move came after the Quality Council of India found more than 66% of imported toys did not meet the required standards. If Indian toy-makers are to turn into global players, they will have to not only ensure high levels of quality, but also find ways to either achieve low costs on high volumes, or differentiate the appeal of their products for international customers.





