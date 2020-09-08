Toys: Opportunity ahoy!

India’s share of the global toys market is a pathetic 0.5%. IMARC, a market research firm, estimates that organized-sector toy-makers account for barely 12% of the country’s ₹10,000 crore in annual sales. Cottage industries are players too, though Chinese imports make up the bulk of what sells in India. The Centre’s strictness could reduce these inward shipments from a hostile country, especially since medium and small-scale importers may not have been able to acquire BIS certification. In any case, the Union budget of February had raised import duty on toys significantly. But it’s unclear if local manufacturers have been able to make headway so far. Just last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged domestic entrepreneurs to start making toys that could be exported to various markets across the globe.