Could our tensions with China invigorate domestic production? We have wide-ranging trade relations with our northern neighbour, which has a heavy trade surplus vis-a-vis India. This should mean it would not want trade ties with India to snap off. Substituting Chinese imports may not be very hard for India, reckon some analysts, if local manufacturing is ramped up. When global supply chains got disrupted by China’s covid outbreak, Indian makers of pharmaceuticals, auto components and other goods dependent on Chinese inputs opted for self-reliance. As relations between the two countries fray, other firms will likely follow suit. Localization has other charms as well, such as more jobs here and foreign exchange savings.