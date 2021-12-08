Tragic crash

The death of the chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife in the crash of an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying 14 people comes as a tragic shock. The chopper took off from Sulur Air Force station and went down near Coonoor on its way to Wellington, where Rawat was to visit the Defence Services Staff College. He and his wife were among 13 who lost their lives.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on the tragedy, though expectations of clarity on what happened will have to wait until the conclusion of an enquiry. Given Rawat’s stature as India’s first CDS, a position created as part of our recent defence reforms, it’s vital that all possibilities are probed. Apart from a common chief of all three Indian armed forces for ground, air and sea combat, our reforms envisaged a theatre-command structure, where every front or zone of warfare would have a single commander of all three wings to sharpen our strike capacity and enhance operational efficiency. Rawat’s role included overseeing a very significant transition in our defence preparedness. The loss we have suffered will be keenly felt.

