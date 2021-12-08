Tragic crash

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on the tragedy, though expectations of clarity on what happened will have to wait until the conclusion of an enquiry. Given Rawat’s stature as India’s first CDS, a position created as part of our recent defence reforms, it’s vital that all possibilities are probed. Apart from a common chief of all three Indian armed forces for ground, air and sea combat, our reforms envisaged a theatre-command structure, where every front or zone of warfare would have a single commander of all three wings to sharpen our strike capacity and enhance operational efficiency. Rawat’s role included overseeing a very significant transition in our defence preparedness. The loss we have suffered will be keenly felt.