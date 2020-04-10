Opinion | Tragic irony1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2020, 02:43 AM IST
Any harassment of healthcare workers or violence against them should be dealt with firmly. Our covid-19 fighters need our support
Our recent displays of gratitude, prompted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, towards doctors, paramedics and security personnel, who are at the forefront of India’s battle against covid-19, seem to be at grave risk of being marred by actions of a few miscreants. It is hard to miss the tragic irony in reports—even if stray—of doctors and other caregivers being humiliated and assaulted on the suspicion that they may be coronavirus carriers. Two women doctors of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, who were out to buy fruits late on Wednesday, were attacked by a man who accused them of spreading the disease. Earlier, a lady doctor working at Surat civil hospital had faced similar aggression from a neighbour.
If people are in panic, it may be because they are not paying much attention to what experts have to say. About 70% covid-19 cases in India are quite mild. Unfortunately, some people think that pushing away our front-line warriors just because they might have had a brush with the virus is the right way to fight it. Any harassment of healthcare workers or violence against them should be dealt with firmly. Our covid-19 fighters need our support.