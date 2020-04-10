Our recent displays of gratitude, prompted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, towards doctors, paramedics and security personnel, who are at the forefront of India’s battle against covid-19, seem to be at grave risk of being marred by actions of a few miscreants. It is hard to miss the tragic irony in reports—even if stray—of doctors and other caregivers being humiliated and assaulted on the suspicion that they may be coronavirus carriers. Two women doctors of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, who were out to buy fruits late on Wednesday, were attacked by a man who accused them of spreading the disease. Earlier, a lady doctor working at Surat civil hospital had faced similar aggression from a neighbour.