Opinion | Tragic realism1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 12:37 AM IST
An economy that has got tripped so badly can’t simply snap back into shape once curfews are lifted
The tragedy that has struck India in the form of a tiny virus has begun to spring one reality check after another upon us over its impact on our economy. If it was the World Bank on Sunday, pegging output growth in a range of 1.5-4% for 2020-21, it was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, with a forecast of 1.9% this fiscal year. Gloomy as it sounds, IMF’s projection, like others of its kind, is subject to revision as and when conditions change. If the country is unable to lift its lockdown within the next few weeks, analysts fear, chances of even a modest economic expansion will begin to look dim.
Both supply and demand have suffered severe shocks, and the disruption in cash flows in itself could have knock-on effects that metastasize into a financial crisis, which could send key constituents of our gross domestic product, such as private consumption and investment, further into a slump. An economy that has got tripped so badly can’t simply snap back into shape once curfews are lifted. It could take heavy-duty fiscal and monetary action to propel a recovery. For this, we should use all the resources we can muster.