The tragedy that has struck India in the form of a tiny virus has begun to spring one reality check after another upon us over its impact on our economy. If it was the World Bank on Sunday, pegging output growth in a range of 1.5-4% for 2020-21, it was the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, with a forecast of 1.9% this fiscal year. Gloomy as it sounds, IMF’s projection, like others of its kind, is subject to revision as and when conditions change. If the country is unable to lift its lockdown within the next few weeks, analysts fear, chances of even a modest economic expansion will begin to look dim.