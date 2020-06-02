Travail of two cities

As the economy emerges from a two-month-long lockdown and as people begin to move about, the number of covid cases is only expected to rise. India is seeing a new high in corona-positive cases every day. This was perhaps to be expected, as the lockdown was only aimed at slowing the virus’s transmission so that authorities could get time to reinforce their healthcare systems. Sadly, this does not appear to have happened, as the grave situation in Mumbai suggests. Going by official figures, India has seen a relatively low mortality rate so far, with about 5,600 deaths among some 200,000 cases. But if the count does not give up its exponential rise and hospitals get overrun, the death toll could multiply. With two of our biggest business centres in crisis, a return to normalcy is difficult to contemplate. Let’s hope it peaks soon.