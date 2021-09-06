Tribunal trouble

The new law not only gave the Centre greater authority over tribunal appointments, but also allows for a reduction of these domain-specialist dispute settlers, an aim that some legal analysts argue will serve the ends of justice better as these courts have proliferated too rapidly and caused confusion. Our judiciary, however, has been keen to ease the burden on higher courts through tribunals and keep control of adjudication staffing. As an independent authority under India’s Constitution and its interpreter-in-chief, the top court’s view on how justice is appropriately served must prevail. We cannot have processes that compromise judicial autonomy in any way. The government needs to introspect on this matter.

