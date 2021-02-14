Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Trump’s let off
US President Donald Trump

Trump’s let off

1 min read . 14 Feb 2021 Livemint

It also means that Donald Trump's brand of nationalist populism is likely to endure, as his party leaders may have calculated that it still holds significant appeal in the US arena of politics. That’s bad news for Democrats

For some time, it looked as if the widespread outrage over the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January would make it hard even for former president Donald Trump’s Republican colleagues to save him the consequences of his role in it. The attack had shaken American democracy to its core. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives, but when it came to voting in the Senate, it wasn’t even a close call. At least two-thirds of the 100-member Senate would have had to go against the ex-president to convict him of “incitement of insurrection", as charged. While seven of his party joined 50 Democrats in the final count, it wasn’t enough.

Trouble could yet mount for Trump as other legal processes gain momentum but for now, the second acquittal of his career has demonstrated the grip he retains over his party even after having lost power. The outcome makes it likelier that he will make another bid for the White House in 2024. It also means that his brand of nationalist populism is likely to endure, as his party leaders may have calculated that it still holds significant appeal in the US arena of politics. That’s bad news for Democrats.

