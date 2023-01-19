Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Try a red alert label

New Delhi: There’s instantly sobering news from Canada for New Year’s stragglers. The only safe amount of alcohol to drink, says a 90-page report funded by Health Canada, is zero. Two standard drinks a week constitute a low risk to your health. Any more, and your risk of harshly negative health outcomes such as breast or colon cancer increases. More than seven drinks a week raises your risk of heart disease and stroke. This guidance is for Canadians only. Still, it holds urgent lessons for Indians. We are a nation of heavy drinkers. India is one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, at a size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and growing at 6.8% compounded annually, by Diageo’s data. Additionally, quality wines and spirits are set to become less expensive after free trade deals with Australia and the UK kick in. The government should take note of the Canadian call for health-warning labels that include cancer risks on alcohol containers and tell us how many standard drinks each such container has. This is not a call for abstinence. Grown-ups should be free to make up their minds. But nobody should get to say they weren’t warned. Labels, please.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout