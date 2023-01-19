Try a red alert label

New Delhi: There’s instantly sobering news from Canada for New Year’s stragglers. The only safe amount of alcohol to drink, says a 90-page report funded by Health Canada, is zero. Two standard drinks a week constitute a low risk to your health. Any more, and your risk of harshly negative health outcomes such as breast or colon cancer increases. More than seven drinks a week raises your risk of heart disease and stroke. This guidance is for Canadians only. Still, it holds urgent lessons for Indians. We are a nation of heavy drinkers. India is one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, at a size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and growing at 6.8% compounded annually, by Diageo’s data. Additionally, quality wines and spirits are set to become less expensive after free trade deals with Australia and the UK kick in. The government should take note of the Canadian call for health-warning labels that include cancer risks on alcohol containers and tell us how many standard drinks each such container has. This is not a call for abstinence. Grown-ups should be free to make up their minds. But nobody should get to say they weren’t warned. Labels, please.

