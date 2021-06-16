Twitter clipped

Twitter’s run-ins with Indian authorities are escalating. The latest is over India’s withdrawal of its protection that social media firms are given from prosecution for content published on their platforms under India’s information technology rules. In general, intermediaries are not publishers and must not be held accountable for what appears. But then, if they start exercising specific decisions of judgement, that distinction gets blurry. Whether Twitter has been enforcing its pre-stated norms in the country or acting as a biased censor is at the core of whether it deserves the legal shield it has lost.

What has stood out in recent weeks is Twitter’s defiance of our newly implemented intermediary regulations. Even if its contention is that its actions are aligned with India’s freedom-of-speech provisions and it is unsure if the government’s new guidelines are constitutionally valid in their entirety, Twitter must first comply with the rule book before it can challenge those aspects in court. Standing up for liberty, as it claims to be doing, is a worthy cause. But this cannot be done if it fails to comply with what it has been asked to do. Its disposition has not served its interests well.

