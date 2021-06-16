Twitter clipped

What has stood out in recent weeks is Twitter’s defiance of our newly implemented intermediary regulations. Even if its contention is that its actions are aligned with India’s freedom-of-speech provisions and it is unsure if the government’s new guidelines are constitutionally valid in their entirety, Twitter must first comply with the rule book before it can challenge those aspects in court. Standing up for liberty, as it claims to be doing, is a worthy cause. But this cannot be done if it fails to comply with what it has been asked to do. Its disposition has not served its interests well.

