OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Ukraine escalation

Ukraine escalation

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the settlement of Troitske in the Lugansk region on February 22, 2022 (Photo: AFP)Premium
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the settlement of Troitske in the Lugansk region on February 22, 2022 (Photo: AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 11:35 PM IST Livemint

Hydrocarbon prices went up in response to these developments, with Brent oil headed for $100 per barrel, posing a big problem for India. Oil importers can’t afford such instability at this juncture. For smooth post-pandemic economic recoveries globally, Moscow must back off.

Listen to this article

The Ukraine crisis took a sharp turn for the worse after Russia ordered its troops to Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of east Ukraine, hours after Moscow officially recognized these two provinces as independent states. Separatism has wracked this largely Russian-speaking region for years, peace deals signed in the wake of a 2014 outbreak of violence achieved little, and Kyiv has since held no sway in large swathes of it. Determined to keep Ukraine out of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s sphere of influence, Russia has accused the West of aggression by trying to control this former Soviet republic. The West, which views Moscow’s move as part of a sinister expansionist plan, has been trying to deter Russia with the threat of sanctions. While the US has imposed a few mild strictures, Germany has sought to choke a gas-import pipeline from Russia that was set to go operational soon.

Hydrocarbon prices went up in response to these developments, with Brent oil headed for $100 per barrel, posing a big problem for India. Oil importers can’t afford such instability at this juncture. For smooth post-pandemic economic recoveries globally, Moscow must back off.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout