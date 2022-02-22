Ukraine escalation

The Ukraine crisis took a sharp turn for the worse after Russia ordered its troops to Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of east Ukraine, hours after Moscow officially recognized these two provinces as independent states. Separatism has wracked this largely Russian-speaking region for years, peace deals signed in the wake of a 2014 outbreak of violence achieved little, and Kyiv has since held no sway in large swathes of it. Determined to keep Ukraine out of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s sphere of influence, Russia has accused the West of aggression by trying to control this former Soviet republic. The West, which views Moscow’s move as part of a sinister expansionist plan, has been trying to deter Russia with the threat of sanctions. While the US has imposed a few mild strictures, Germany has sought to choke a gas-import pipeline from Russia that was set to go operational soon.