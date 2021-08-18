Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Uncage the parrot

Uncage the parrot

A file photo of CBI headquarters in Delhi. 
1 min read . 18 Aug 2021 Livemint

For fair outcomes, our top investigators require freedom from politics. But the CBI is accused of acting at the behest of the day’s govt so often, regardless of which party is in power, that it’s clear we cannot meet that elementary condition so long as the Centre wields administrative control over it

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday asked the Centre to turn the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an independent statutory body, like the Election Commission and Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Asking for our premier investigative agency to be made accountable to Parliament, exclusively, the bench also said that this order, issued as part of a slew of directions to improve its functioning, was an attempt to “release the caged parrot". This was a term the Supreme Court used to describe the CBI in 2013 amid signs of interference in its probe of alleged irregularities in allocating coalfield licences.

As with justice, so with sleuth work. For fair outcomes, our top investigators require freedom from politics. But the CBI is accused of acting at the behest of the day’s government so often, regardless of which party is in power, that it’s clear we cannot meet that elementary condition so long as the Centre wields administrative control over it. Our current government was thought to be less invested in an unfair status quo than its predecessor. It should enact a law to set the CBI free and affirm its reform credentials.

