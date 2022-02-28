Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uncleared for takeoff

Overseas flight operations will remain restricted for now to the 40-odd countries with which India has air-bubble arrangements for special flights
1 min read . 10:58 PM IST Livemint

This is a disappointment for our covid-battered aviation industry, which has been waiting to make the most of an upsurge in global travel as soon as the nightmare of covid is consigned to history

Even as the world limps to post-pandemic normalcy, or some semblance thereof, an indication of how prolonged this process is likely to prove can be seen in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s decision on Monday to extend India’s ban on regular international flights yet again. Until when has not been specified, though waning covid infections in India and elsewhere, coupled with the lower health risk posed by the dominant Omicron variant, had raised hopes of an opening up.

Overseas flight operations will remain restricted for now to the 40-odd countries with which India has air-bubble arrangements for special flights. This is a disappointment for our covid-battered aviation industry, which has been waiting to make the most of an upsurge in global travel as soon as the nightmare of covid is consigned to history. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine firing up crude oil prices, carriers have to worry about costlier fuel now, even as demand uncertainty persists and the matrix of competition is poised to change in potentially dramatic ways. The high-value segment of foreign flights will likely see plenty of action, but a post-pandemic boom hasn’t been cleared for takeoff yet.

