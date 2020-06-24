Opinion | Under RBI watch now

Administrative matters may still lie with the registrar. But under RBI’s watch, cooperative banks will now be subject to the same prudential rules that apply to commercial banks. This is expected to improve their governance, enhance transparency and strengthen public confidence in the safety of deposits. The hope is that this will rid the banking sector of a weak link. Some 86 million depositors have their savings in these, and the failure of even one such bank hurts the image of all banks. The recent Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank crisis, for example, sent jitters all around. That RBI is taking full charge is a relief