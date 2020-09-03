Those against a retrospective waiver had argued it would be unfair to those who kept up their payments. Also, that it would imperil banks. Those in favour of an amnesty pointed to our prolonged covid crisis. If the pandemic gets judicially deemed an “act of God", as our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently called it, then they, too, could seek refuge in the “force majeure" argument. What the apex court has done, though, would amount to a suspension of a key process of banking: the recognition of loans gone bad. With a credit recast scheme in the works, why this was needed is hard to fathom. Dud loans brushed under the carpet have been the bane of our banking sector. Reality will show up some day.