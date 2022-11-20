Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Uneven privacy

Given the role played by individual empowerment in human advancement, securing everyone’s personal space from arbitrary intrusion, even by the state, has long been a key aspect of modern rights. That one’s home is one’s castle is a classic way to put it: Any trespass must have a prior written warrant based on a valid purpose. Sadly, India’s latest draft of a privacy law for digital data doesn’t pass that test. While it has eased earlier proposals that would’ve overburdened businesses with demands like data localization, it still reads like just a regulatory bill for the private sector. The government has given itself such a wide berth on exemptions and “deemed consent" that it would get excessively easy access to our personal data. A proposed Data Protection Board, to be appointed by the Centre, is unlikely to act as an adequate restraint, even if its decisions can be challenged by the aggrieved in court. Ideally, privacy should be shielded from state agencies under political control by default settings of law, not as a matter of redressal later. In focusing on data misuse by companies, let’s not overlook the need to restrain the land’s most powerful from potential abuses of power.

