Unfair air fares
While some observers may be tempted to argue against state intervention in private fare pricing, our aviation market isn’t free of entry barriers, nor is it bustling with enough rivalry for competition to play a regulatory role.
How often do you find while doing a web check-in that all seat options on display have price tags, leaving you no choice but to pay extra for a flight you’ve already fully paid and received a confirmation for? Probably most of the time.
