Unfair air fares

How often do you find while doing a web check-in that all seat options on display have price tags, leaving you no choice but to pay extra for a flight you’ve already fully paid and received a confirmation for? Probably most of the time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airlines use differential pricing for the supposed special comfort (by way of extra leg room, aisle proximity, etc.) that some seats offer. These comforts command a premium. But when every seat demands that we pay a little more for the privilege of sitting somewhere or the other aboard the aircraft, then it amounts to a hidden charge. As online check-ins are now mandatory, fliers typically have to pay more than they’d bargained for. This is unfair. Having seen through this ruse, the government has warned airlines against it.

While some observers may be tempted to argue against state intervention in private fare pricing, our aviation market isn’t free of entry barriers, this being a licensed sector, nor is it bustling with enough rivalry for competition to play a regulatory role. This being so, action against sneaky pricing practices is easy to justify. While air-carriers might be desperate to make up for the pandemic’s blow, they must operate transparently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

