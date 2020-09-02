Unilever: Large enough to move the world?

To drastically reduce its carbon footprint, consumer products major Unilever has said it plans to change its cleaning and laundry product formulations by replacing all inputs derived from fossil fuels with renewable or recycled sources of carbon. This will mean rejigged versions of its range of cleaning products, including Surf Excel, Vim and Domex. This is part of Unilever’s Clean Future initiative, described by its home care president Peter ter Kulve as its “vision to radically overhaul our business". The aim is to quit fossil fuels as feedstock.

Over the next ten years, the Anglo-Dutch company plans to invest €1 billion to fund global research, development, and innovation in the field of biotechnology, CO2 and waste utilisation, and low-carbon chemistry. It claims to have tweaked many factories already. In Tuticorin, for example, it makes soda ash for laundry powders with the CO2 emissions of the energy used by the very production process. Globally, it hopes to have zero carbon emissions from all its products by 2039.

How Unilever’s project works out is hard to tell. But such talk certainly impresses consumers. Millennials are increasingly vocal about the need for businesses to tackle the climate crisis. A 2018 Gallup analysis found that 70% of adults aged 18 to 34 worry about global warming, while just 56% of those aged 55 or above do. If people are convinced a company is doing what can be done to save the planet, they may favour its products. The company clearly has the money to make a difference. It was a Greek philosopher who said if you hand him a lever long enough, he would move the world. Unilever may not be large enough, but it could sure try.

