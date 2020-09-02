Unilever: Large enough to move the world?

How Unilever’s project works out is hard to tell. But such talk certainly impresses consumers. Millennials are increasingly vocal about the need for businesses to tackle the climate crisis. A 2018 Gallup analysis found that 70% of adults aged 18 to 34 worry about global warming, while just 56% of those aged 55 or above do. If people are convinced a company is doing what can be done to save the planet, they may favour its products. The company clearly has the money to make a difference. It was a Greek philosopher who said if you hand him a lever long enough, he would move the world. Unilever may not be large enough, but it could sure try.