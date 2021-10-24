Unlinking the trailer

After a decade of its purchase, Mahindra and Mahindra may be about to sell the South Korean sport-utility vehicle (SUV) maker SsangYong to electric vehicle startup Edison Motors, as Nikkei has reported. The contours of any such deal remain hazy, but the 2011 buy had come to look like a heavy-baggage trailer for the Indian auto major, and so it wouldn’t be a surprise.

SsangYong’s performance has been so poor that it’s headed for bankruptcy. Mahindra’s revival efforts were unable to keep it from being left further behind Korean rivals such as Hyundai and Kia. In India, some SsangYong vehicles were sold under the Mahindra badge. Experiments like the link-up’s Rexton and Alturas models didn’t get far. As the Korean brand itself had little appeal in our market, many analysts saw absorption of technology as Mahindra’s key motivation for its acquisition. With an electric transition now underway, the relevance of that appears to have faded. If its Korean business is sold off, Mahindra would be able to cut losses on it and focus closely on its domestic market. Its recently-launched XUV700 SUV has had bookings galore, but its electric moves are what investors are watching.

