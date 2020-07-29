Unlock 3.0: No, yaar, not yet

Some had expected cinema halls to start screening movies, since malls had been allowed to let customers in. But better sense has prevailed. Closed halls where elbows can bump in the dark do not promise much safety from coronaviral infection, even if elbow bumps have found their way into movies. Airborne virus contagion remains a risk, and that rules out theatre-going. The same logic could apply to bars, where the clink of beer mugs could potentially slip into cheery slaps on the backs of merry makers with alcohol-impaired senses. Allowing students onto school and college campuses would be safer, in theory, given the pursuit of education these individuals are engaged in, but then again, many of them treat this engagement as optional. Gyms and yoga centres may not have a superior record of achieving their stated aims, but at least social distances seem easier to maintain in these places.