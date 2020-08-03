Unmasking the Twitter hacker offers only cold comfort

It’s amazing how the security systems of one of America’s most fancied companies could so easily be breached. Twitter being so badly exposed ought to have sent shockwaves across its user base, not least in America, where President Donald Trump—whose account escaped Clark—uses the platform to signal US policy intent. But now that Clark has been nabbed, most users will probably go back to online life as usual. They should not. While social media tools are convenient, they should not be used for matters of high business or State sensitivity. One shudders to think of the power a rogue hacker or terrorist could wield by gaining control of an important account.