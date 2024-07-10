Mint Quick Edit | UP’s hybrid fee cut is tech agnostic
Summary
- In a welcome move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a waiver on registration fee for hybrid vehicles. Why not all-India GST relief for hybrids next? The north star should be our net-zero aim.
In a surprise move, the Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly waived registration fee on hybrid vehicles in an attempt to incentivize cleaner transport. This is expected to help Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Honda Cars India the most, given their bet on hybrids, which combine conventional fossil fuel-burning engines with electric-power for motion.