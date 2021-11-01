Upbeat notes

These numbers could be held as confirmation of our economy gaining strength as it recovers from the covid pandemic’s impact. Several other indicators have also struck notes of optimism. Yet, it is premature to assume that we have a lot less to worry about. Markets that cater to our well-off are doing much better than those serving the relatively disadvantaged, which points to an uneven revival. Also, uncertainty levels may have dropped, but not enough to assure us that the current momentum will continue well past the festive season. And then, there may be new climate challenges to confront, too.